Guenther scored twice on six shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Flames.

Guenther scored the Coyotes' third and fourth goals to restore a lead each time. The 21-year-old winger hasn't slowed down in April with five goals and four assists over seven contests this month. He's at 17 goals, 33 points (12 on the power play), 118 shots on net, 31 hits and a minus-1 rating through 44 outings overall.