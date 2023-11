Zucker (lower body) is expected to return no later than Nov. 11, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Zucker won't play Thursday versus the Canadiens, but it sounds like he could be back within a week or so. The winger was hurt Oct. 21 versus the Ducks and received a week-to-week injury designation. Once he returns, Zach Sanford will likely return to AHL Tucson.