Zucker (not injury related) won't play Thursday against Minnesota because of trade-related reasons, per Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Zucker has registered nine goals and 16 assists through 51 games with the Coyotes this season. The 32-year-old will be a valuable third-line piece if traded to a contender. He is eligible for unrestricted free agency in the summer and carries a $5.3 million cap hit.