Zucker logged an assist, three hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks in Game 2.

Zucker has a goal and an assist over two playoff contests, already more offense than he had in his last eight regular-season outings (one goal). The 32-year-old winger looks set to stay in a middle-six role during the postseason. He should also see some power-play time, but the strength of the Predators' top line makes it tough to rely on their depth forwards for scoring.