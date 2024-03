Zucker scored two goals on three shots in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Zucker had the Predators up 2-0 at 5:11 of the first period, earning his first multi-goal game of the campaign. He's now scored eight times at Mullett Arena this season -- six times for the Coyotes in addition to two goals Thursday. He's up to 13 tallies, 30 points, 129 shots on net, 87 hits and a minus-8 rating through 60 appearances this season.