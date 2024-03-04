Zucker scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

After helping set up Logan Cooley for the game's opening goal in the first period, Zucker gave Arizona a 2-0 lead early in the second with his first power-play tally since Nov. 14. The performance snapped a slump in which Zucker had managed only one helper in his previous nine games, and the veteran winger has made little impact during his first campaign with the Coyotes, producing nine goals and 25 points in 51 contests.