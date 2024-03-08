Zucker was traded to the Predators from the Coyotes on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. In exchange, Arizona gets a 2024 sixth-round pick, per Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

Zucker has been forced to sit out Arizona's last two games while awaiting this eventual move but he will now be able to get back on the ice, perhaps as early as Saturday's clash with Columbus. The veteran winger has managed just one goal in his last 12 contests while also registering six helpers, 21 shots and four power-play points. Zucker should slot into a middle-six role with the Preds.