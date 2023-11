Zucker scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Blues.

Zucker has managed two goals over seven games since returning from a lower-body injury. The winger is still looking for his first assist of the season, racking up four goals, 26 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-4 rating through 12 appearances. He's averaging just 13:40 of ice time while working as a third-liner in his first year with the Coyotes.