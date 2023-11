Zucker scored a goal on his lone shot in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Zucker tied the game 2-2 midway through the first period with a power-play marker, his first goal since returning from a seven-game injury absence. Overall, the 31-year-old Zucker has three goals through his first eight games with Arizona while skating with Logan Cooley and Michael Carcone on the third line.