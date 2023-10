Zucker tallied a goal on a team-high seven shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Blues.

Zucker extended the Coyotes lead to 5-1 early in the third period with a power-play marker, his first of the season. The 31-year-old Zucker signed a one-year deal with Arizona after he tallied 27 goals and 48 points in 78 games with the Penguins last season. He'll have some upside in a top-six role with an improving Coyotes offense while also seeing time on the second power-play unit.