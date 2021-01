Gross was promoted from the taxi squad to the active roster Tuesday, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

With Oliver Ekman-Larsson (lower body) on injured reserve and considered week-to-week, Gross will join the active roster as a possible replacement. The 25-year-old blueliner played two games for the Coyotes last season, as he mostly focused on developing in the minors, accruing 27 points over 56 AHL games.