Capobianco produced an assist and four PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.
Capobianco has three assists in his last six games after a months-long drought on offense. The 24-year-old defenseman is up to eight points, 46 blocked shots, 41 hits, 40 shots on net and 38 PIM through 44 outings.
