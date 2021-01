Capobianco was waived by the Coyotes on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Capobianco went minus-2 with two blocked shots across a pair of games this season. With Victor Soderstrom available as a seventh defenseman and Ilya Lyubushkin (COVID-19 protocol) nearly through his one-week quarantine, there's little need for Capobianco on the active roster going forward. Expect Capobianco to end up reporting to AHL Tucson.