Capobianco registered two assists in Monday's 5-3 loss to Carolina.

Capobianco picked up his first point since November 27, logging an assist on a Loui Eriksson goal. He wouldn't wait nearly as long for his next one, setting up Alex Galchenyuk less than three minutes later. In his first full NHL season, the 24-year-old Capobianco has averaged 15:52 in 38 games, recording two goals and five assists. It would be ill-advised to expect more multi-point efforts.