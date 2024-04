Kesselring notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Kesselring finished the campaign with an assist in three straight contests. The 24-year-old defenseman held his own pretty well with 21 points, 76 shots on net, 66 PIM, 106 hits, 59 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 65 appearances this season. He's a restricted free agent this summer after completing his entry-level contract.