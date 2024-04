Kesselring posted an assist, three blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Flames.

Kesselring has three helpers over seven contests in April while playing mainly on the second pairing. The 24-year-old defenseman is up to 20 points, 74 shots on net, 106 hits, 56 blocked shots, 66 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 64 appearances. He's not a superstar by any means, but it's been a solid rookie year for the American blueliner.