Kesselring notched an assist, six hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 7-4 win over the Golden Knights.

Kesselring set up an Alex Kerfoot tally in the second period, which opened the scoring. With three helpers and 15 hits over his last six contests, Kesselring continues to provide modest offense and solid physical play in a bottom-four role. The 24-year-old defenseman is at 18 points, 102 hits, 69 shots on net, 62 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 59 outings overall.