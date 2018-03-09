Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Hit with minor fine

Cousins has been fined $2,000 for diving and embellishment, an incident that occurred during the Coyotes' 5-3 win over Minnesota on March 1, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Cousins doesn't have a history of fines or suspensions, so this shouldn't impact his case in any future interactions with the NHL Department of Player Safety. The 24-year-old pivot will look to snap his 10-game goalless streak Saturday against Colorado.