Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Hit with minor fine
Cousins has been fined $2,000 for diving and embellishment, an incident that occurred during the Coyotes' 5-3 win over Minnesota on March 1, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Cousins doesn't have a history of fines or suspensions, so this shouldn't impact his case in any future interactions with the NHL Department of Player Safety. The 24-year-old pivot will look to snap his 10-game goalless streak Saturday against Colorado.
More News
-
Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Scores twice in victory•
-
Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Career night against Isles•
-
Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Nets power-play marker•
-
Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Scores against Pittsburgh•
-
Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Records four shots in loss to Jets•
-
Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Scores in loss to Isles•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...