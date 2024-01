Per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site, Cousins has yet to return to the ice, as he is still experiencing concussion symptoms, according to coach Paul Maurice.

Cousins was injured Jan. 2 in Arizona and has missed the last three games. Cousins was pointless in his last 14 games and has just two goals and five points in 37 NHL games this season. There is no timetable for his return at this time.