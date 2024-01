Cousins is in the concussion protocol, coach Paul Maurice told Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site on Wednesday.

Cousins was injured when he was hit from behind by Arizona's Jason Zucker during Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Coyotes. Cousins has two goals, five points, 45 hits and 13 blocks in 37 outings this year. Ryan Lomberg will likely move up to the third line if Cousins can't play Thursday versus Vegas.