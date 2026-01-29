Cousins scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Cousins ended a month-long goal drought, a span in which he logged five assists, 23 hits and 26 PIM over 15 contests between tallies. The 32-year-old opened the scoring Wednesday at 3:21 of the second period. He's matched his point total from each of the last two campaigns (15) while adding 42 shots on net, 104 hits, 59 PIM, 23 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating. He'll likely finish 2025-26 with 20-plus points for the first time since 2022-23.