Cousins scored a goal on three shots and added five hits in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flyers.

Cousins has two goals over his last five outings. The 32-year-old continues to see bottom-six minutes, though his ice time has gotten a boost since David Perron (groin) exited the lineup. For the season, Cousins has eight goals and 16 points, both of which are his highest marks since his 27-point campaign with the Panthers in 2022-23. He's added 52 shots on net, 116 hits, 61 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 56 contests this season.