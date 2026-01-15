Senators' Nick Cousins: Dishes two helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cousins logged two assists and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Rangers.
Cousins snapped a six-game point drought with his first multi-point effort of the season. The 32-year-old helped out on goals by Jake Sanderson and Thomas Chabot during the second period. For the season, Cousins has earned 12 points, 35 shots on net, 85 hits, 51 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 45 appearances, mainly in a fourth-line role.
