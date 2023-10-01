Tampa Bay released Walcott on Saturday from his professional tryout agreement and returned him to AHL Syracuse.
Walcott signed a one-year, AHL deal with the Crunch in August. The 29-year-old blueliner provided 13 goals, 32 points and 103 PIM in 67 games with Syracuse last campaign.
