Walcott was waived by the Lightning on Friday, per CapFriendly.
Walcott made his NHL debut during the 2020-21 season and hasn't played at the top level since. The 28-year-old should be expected to spend most of the 2022-23 campaign at the AHL level.
More News
-
Lightning's Daniel Walcott: Reassigned to AHL•
-
Lightning's Daniel Walcott: Elevated to taxi squad•
-
Lightning's Daniel Walcott: Waived for AHL assignment•
-
Lightning's Daniel Walcott: Expected to make NHL debut•
-
Lightning's Daniel Walcott: Up to taxi squad•
-
Lightning's Daniel Walcott: Signs two-year deal•