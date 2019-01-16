Devils' Blake Coleman: Extends point streak to five games
Coleman scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to Columbus.
Despite the loss, Coleman extended his point streak to five games and now has seven points over that stretch. The 25-year-old's 17th goal of the season cut Columbus' lead to three late in the second period. That would be as close as the Jackets would get. At this rate, it might be time to give Coleman a chance on New Jersey's power-play unit.
