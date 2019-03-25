Devils' Blake Coleman: Set to play Monday
Coleman (undisclosed) is healthy and will face Buffalo on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Coleman will skate on New Jersey's first line, hoping to put a stop to his slump, having gone five games without a point. For the season, he has found the scoresheet 34 times in 72 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...