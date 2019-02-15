Devils' Brett Seney: Returns for third period
Seney (leg) was able to return for the third period of Thursday's game against the Blackhawks, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
When Seney exited the game in the second period it appeared as though he might be dealing with a serious injury, but the 22-year-old forward may have simply been cramping up after taking a hard hit from Chicago's Drake Caggiula. Seney should be good to go for Friday's matchup with Minnesota.
