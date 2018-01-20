Gibbons sustained a hand injury in Saturday's game against the Flyers and he will not return.

Gibbons' only contribution through 6:19 of ice time was a single blocked shot, which is to blame for his injury. Following stints with the Penguins and Blue Jackets, the American pivot has settled in nicely with the Devils, as he's posted 12 goals on 61 shots for a 19.7 shooting percentage to supplement 11 helpers through 44 games. Gibbons will be reevaluated ahead of Monday's home game against the Red Wings.