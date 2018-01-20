Devils' Brian Gibbons: Leaves game after shot block
Gibbons sustained a hand injury in Saturday's game against the Flyers and he will not return.
Gibbons' only contribution through 6:19 of ice time was a single blocked shot, which is to blame for his injury. Following stints with the Penguins and Blue Jackets, the American pivot has settled in nicely with the Devils, as he's posted 12 goals on 61 shots for a 19.7 shooting percentage to supplement 11 helpers through 44 games. Gibbons will be reevaluated ahead of Monday's home game against the Red Wings.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...