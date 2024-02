Miller scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Miller snapped an eight-game point drought with his third-period tally. His goal was the first of four over 5:16 for the Devils as they ran away with the lead. The 31-year-old functioned as the seventh defenseman in the lineup Tuesday and has rarely seen more than a third-pairing role. He's at seven points, 59 shots on net, 71 hits, 31 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 38 appearances this season.