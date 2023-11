Miller (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Miller was a healthy scratch for the first five games of the season before missing the past 10 contests due to a lower-body injury. He will probably be scratched for Tuesday's matchup with Winnipeg. Miller had six goals, 21 points, 106 shots on net, 70 blocked shots and 108 hits in 79 appearances with Dallas last season.