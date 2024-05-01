Miller recorded an assist, three shots on goal and five hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 5.

Miller played sparingly after the Jets acquired him from the Devils, though he managed two assists and 17 hits in six appearances for Winnipeg. Miller had nine points, 69 shots on net, 91 hits and a plus-8 rating over 46 regular-season outings. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and he should be able to find an NHL deal as a possible third-pairing option, though his playing style is rarely friendly to fantasy managers.