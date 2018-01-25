Devils' Cory Schneider: Dealing with groin injury

Schneider will be sidelined against the Predators on Thursday, as he is dealing with a groin malady.

Fortunately for fantasy owners, the NHL All-Star break is right around the corner, so there is a chance Schneider doesn't miss any additional time beyond Thursday's tilt. Prior to getting hurt, the Massachusetts native was bogged down in a seven-game winless streak, during which he registered an abysmal 4.00 GAA and .871 save percentage. With Keith Kinkaid (groin) also sidelined, it would appear Ken Appleby will get his first NHL start.