Devils' Cory Schneider: Gearing up for AHL game

Currently in the minors for conditioning purposes, Schneider (hip) will start against AHL Cleveland on Saturday.

Schneider was removed from injured reserve Friday, suggesting that he's not far away from returning to the NHL. The American backstop hasn't appeared in a game since April 21, so the Devils first want to see how he looks in the minors before he'd have a chance to make his season debut at the top level.

More News
Our Latest Stories