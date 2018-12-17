Devils' Cory Schneider: Out with abdomen injury
Schneider was placed on injured reserve with an abdominal strain Monday.
Once upon a time, the loss of Schneider would concern the Devils, but it's been a while since the American has been a reliable goalie. In fact, this year he has a 4.66 GAA and .852 save percentage. Mackenzie Blackwood has been called up to back up Keith Kinkaid.
