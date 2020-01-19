Devils' Cory Schneider: Previous form may never return
Schneider allowed four goals on 17 shots Saturday and was pulled in the second period of a 5-0 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Poor guy. It was Schneider's first NHL start since Nov. 8 -- he has spent two months with Binghamton of the AHL. It didn't go well. Schneider has struggled ever since he underwent hip surgery after the 2017-18 season. His previous form may never return.
