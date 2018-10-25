Devils' Cory Schneider: Remaining in minors

Schneider (hip) will patrol the crease for AHL Binghamton against AHL Charlotte on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

In his previous start for the minor-league club, Schneider gave up just one goal on 23 shots to earn the club a win over AHL Belleville. It will be the third straight AHL appearance between the pipes for the netminder, as he continues to work his way back from injury. The Massachusetts native won't be available versus the Predators on Thursday, but could rejoin the lineup -- likely as the No. 2 behind Keith Kinkaid -- in Saturday's clash with the Panthers.