Devils' Cory Schneider: Will be in crease Tuesday
Schneider will protect the cage against the visiting Kings on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
The Massachusetts native took a game off after yielding five goals on 28 shots to the Blue Jackets on Friday, and it figures to be tough sledding for Schneider once again as his next draw comes against a Kings team that has rattled off eight consecutive wins.
