Kulikov (not injury related) had a shot, a blocked shot, two hits and a plus-2 rating over 16:35 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 win over Boston.

Kulikov delivered a solid defensive effort in his first action since Jan. 31. He rarely contributes on the offensive end, but the 30-year-old Russian should be a mainstay on the Devils' blue line now that he has cleared COVID-19 protocols.