Kulikov will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday for an illegal check to the head against Tampa Bay's Conor Sheary on Saturday.

Kulikov was assessed a match penalty for the hit at the 3:38 mark of the second period in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning. He has accumulated 16 assists, 59 PIM, 61 shots on goal, 70 blocked shots and 121 hits in 64 contests this campaign.