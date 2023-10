Kallgren was put on waivers Tuesday, per Chris Johnston of TSN.

Kallgren posted a 3-2-4 record with a 2.67 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 10 games with Toronto last season. He also had a mark of 10-9-2 with a 3.26 GAA and an .883 save percentage in 24 AHL appearances during the 2022-23 campaign for the Marlies. If he goes unclaimed, Kallgren will report to AHL Utica.