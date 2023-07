Kallgren signed a one-year, two-way contract with New Jersey on Saturday.

Kallgren is expected to earn $775,000 at the NHL level in 2023-24 and $330,000 while in the minors. Kallgren saw action in 24 games for the Maple Leafs over the last two seasons, going 11-6-5 with a 3.04 GAA and .892 save percentage. He is likely the third or fourth goaltender on the New Jersey depth chart, behind Vitek Vanecek, Akira Schmid and possibly Nico Daws.