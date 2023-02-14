Kallgren was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Tuesday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Kallgren will swap spots with Joseph Woll, who was promoted from the minors in a corresponding move Tuesday. Kallgren's gone 3-2-4 while posting a 2.67 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 10 NHL appearances this season.
