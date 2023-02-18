Kallgren was recalled from AHL Toronto on an emergency basis Saturday.

Ilya Samsonov was unable to practice Friday due to an illness, so Kallgren's recall likely means that Samsonov is questionable to play Saturday at best. Kallgren was 3-2-4 with a 2.67 GAA and .898 save percentage earlier in the season for the Maple Leafs. If Samsonov is unable to go, look for Joseph Woll to get the start versus Montreal on Saturday.