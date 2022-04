Kuokkanen (undisclosed) will not be available Friday against Detroit, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Kuokkanen will miss the final game of the 2021-22 season. He scored 17 points while averaging 13:29 of ice time through 57 games on the year. It's unclear if he's dealing with an injury or if the team is simply looking to get a few other skaters some playing time.