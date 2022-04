Kuokkanen notched an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Kuokkanen set up a Jesper Boqvist tally in the second period. In six games since returning from a wrist injury, Kuokkanen's contributed a goal and three helpers. The Finnish winger has struggled to 15 points, 56 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-9 rating in 49 appearances this season, but his recent play is a reason to be slightly encouraged that he'll finish the year strong.