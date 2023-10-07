The Devils put Dowling on waivers Saturday, Chris Johnston of TSN reports.

Dowling has spent the last two seasons in the Canucks' system. He played 22 NHL games in 2021-22, scoring twice and adding a pair of assists. Dowling had 11 goals and 46 points in 56 contests with AHL Abbotsford last season. Look for Dowling to be sent to AHL Utica, if he passes through waivers.