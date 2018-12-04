Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Blasted by Bolts
Kinkaid stopped 16 of 20 shots before getting the hook at the second intermission in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning.
The 29-year-old has now lost five straight starts, allowing exactly four goals in each of them to drag his save percentage on the season down to .906. Cory Schneider didn't see a lot of action in the third period after replacing Kinkaid, and with the Devils set to begin a west-coast road trip Thursday in Los Angeles, it remains to be seen which netminder will get the call against the Kings.
