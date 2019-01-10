Devils' Keith Kinkaid: In goal Thursday
Kinkaid will get the starting nod versus Toronto on Thursday, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Kinkaid will be back in the crease, despite having given up eight goals on 61 shots in his previous two contest for a .869 save percentage. With Cory Schneider (abdomen) on the shelf and MacKenzie Blackwood (lower body) still working his way back from injury, the Devils don't have much choice but to ride out the 29-year-old Kinkaid's struggles. A matchup with a Leafs squad that is scoring at a 3.62 goals per game clip (second highest in the league) isn't exactly the ideal situation for the netminder to get his season back on track.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...