Kinkaid will get the starting nod versus Toronto on Thursday, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Kinkaid will be back in the crease, despite having given up eight goals on 61 shots in his previous two contest for a .869 save percentage. With Cory Schneider (abdomen) on the shelf and MacKenzie Blackwood (lower body) still working his way back from injury, the Devils don't have much choice but to ride out the 29-year-old Kinkaid's struggles. A matchup with a Leafs squad that is scoring at a 3.62 goals per game clip (second highest in the league) isn't exactly the ideal situation for the netminder to get his season back on track.