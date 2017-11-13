Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Makes 39 saves in win over Blackhawks
Kinkaid stopped 39 of 44 shots in Sunday's win over Chicago.
Kinkaid allowed four goals in the first period, but he settled down to help backstop the Devils to victory. The 28-year-old netminder wasn't great in his previous two outings, so it was important for him to have a strong performance against Chicago. Kinkaid is 4-1-1 in six appearances this season, but his .899 save percentage could certainly use improvement. The 28-year-old has given up at least four goals in each of his last three contests, but the Devils seem to score a ton when he's in the cage. Kinkaid's ability to win games is what makes him a valuable spot start whenever the Devils give starting netminder Cory Schneider the night off.
More News
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gets starting nod for Sunday's tilt•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Falters in shootout•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Selected for Sunday start•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Wins duel in shootout•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gets starting nod versus Senators•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Stops 30 shots in defeat•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...