Kinkaid stopped 39 of 44 shots in Sunday's win over Chicago.

Kinkaid allowed four goals in the first period, but he settled down to help backstop the Devils to victory. The 28-year-old netminder wasn't great in his previous two outings, so it was important for him to have a strong performance against Chicago. Kinkaid is 4-1-1 in six appearances this season, but his .899 save percentage could certainly use improvement. The 28-year-old has given up at least four goals in each of his last three contests, but the Devils seem to score a ton when he's in the cage. Kinkaid's ability to win games is what makes him a valuable spot start whenever the Devils give starting netminder Cory Schneider the night off.